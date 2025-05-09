Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Telangana has set up a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, Delhi, to assist residents in border states. Contact details shared as Indian strikes target terror camps after the Pahalgam attack.

Hyderabad : Amid India-Pakistan tension, Telangana Government has established a round-the-clock Control Room at Telangana Bhavan in national capital on Friday to provide assistance, information, and support to residents of Telangana residing in border states, an official release said.

"In light of the prevailing situation in the international border, the Government of Telangana has established a Control Room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, with a view to provide timely assistance, information, and support to residents of Telangana who are currently residing in the border States," I&PR Telangana release read.

The contact details are as follows:Landline: 011-23380556, Vandhana, Private Secretary to the Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head Mobile: 9871999044, Haider Ali Naqvi, Personal Assistant to the Resident Commissioner Mobile: 9971387500, G Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer Mobile: 9643723157, CH Chakravarthy, Public Relation Officer-Mobile: 9949351270.

"The Control Room shall operate round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted support," the release added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7th May, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share details of the operation.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stated that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Singh reported that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed, and emphasised that the locations were chosen to ensure there was no damage to civilians or their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Singh said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi presented videos of the destruction of terror camps, including those from Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training. Other than Muridke, the Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, and Markaz Abbas, Kotli, and the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.