In a shocking incident of alleged animal cruelty, around 100 stray dogs were brutally killed in Thummaipally village of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana earlier this week. The mass killing of stray dogs has triggered significant outrage among animal welfare activists and locals.

Police Complaint Filed Over Mass Killing

Consequently, a formal complaint has been lodged at the Charapaka Police Station by Mudavath Preethi, a Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO).

The incident reportedly took place in the village under the Sarpanch's jurisdiction. According to the FIR, the police received the complaint from Mudavath Preethi, a resident of Nagarkurnool, on January 27. In her petition, the complaintant stated that in her capacity as an Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant, she received information that approximately 100 stray dogs were killed by administering poisonous injections over the last 10 days. These actions were allegedly carried out by the Sarpanch and the Panchayat Secretary of Thimmaipally village.

Alleged Confession and Cover-Up

During a recorded purported conversation between animal welfare activist Adukapuram Goutham and the village Sarpanch, the Sarpanch reportedly admitted that the dogs were killed using these injections, and they also hired "dog killers" for ₹18,000 to carry out the act. Further inquiry revealed that Gram Panchayat (GP) worker Ravi allegedly removed the carcasses.

In a separate conversation between Adukapuram Goutham and Gopi (the hired individual), Gopi said that the dogs had been poisoned over the previous 10 days. Additionally, the Sarpanch stated that the bodies were disposed of approximately 2 km away from the village.

Calls for Legal Action and Enforcement

Based on these findings, the petitioner has requested that immediate legal action be taken against the accused individuals in accordance with the law.

Animal rights activist Goutham has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved, calling for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws to prevent such acts of cruelty in the future. (ANI)