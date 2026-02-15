Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced Congress' victory in 90% of municipal election seats, seeing it as an encouraging result. He committed to continue working for the people and announced development plans for tribal communities.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress party secured victory in nearly 90 per cent of seats in the recently concluded municipal elections and asserted that the results were encouraging for the government to continue working towards the empowerment of the people.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, the Chief Minister said the party maintains restraint irrespective of electoral outcomes. "Our frame of mind is not to be thrilled when we win elections and dejected in defeat. We always fight elections and work for people relentlessly," he said, according to an official release.

CM Takes on Opposition

Revanth Reddy stated that he had taken responsibility for the outcome of the municipal elections. "Opposition leaders are not digesting the Congress victory and are not ready to accept the ground reality in the state politics," he said.

The Chief Minister said he had never behaved like a ruler but rather as a servant to the people, stating, "I will be active for the next 20 years and serve people."

Clarifies 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri' Remark

In the wake of criticism from the opposition over his statement "Nene Raju Nene Mantri," the CM clarified that he made the comment with his position as Chief Minister and the MA and UD minister portfolios he held after the announcement of the municipal elections in mind. Since he was an MA and UD minister, he took responsibility for the municipal election outcome. The opposition leaders boasted that they were born to rule, CM Revanth Reddy charged, as per the release.

Tributes to Sant Sevalal, Promises to Lambadas

The Chief Minister recalled the Lambadas, who played a key role in his 20-year political career, helping him grow from a ZPTC member to Chief Minister of the State. A large statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj will be constructed in the Nallamala Forest, and the next anniversary will be held on a grand scale. All the structures will be built by strictly following the tribal traditions.

"Sant Sevalal inspired everyone to walk on the path of peace for humanity and stood as a guide for 15 crore Lambadas in the country," he said.

"It is our responsibility to celebrate Sevalal Jayanti officially," the CM said, adding that Lambadas played a key role during the Telangana movement. Suresh Nayak and Kavita Nayak sacrificed their lives. CM Revanth Reddy stressed that Tribals, along with Dalits, should be given priority and due respect in all aspects of their lives.

Development for Tribal Tandas

Announcing that BT roads will be constructed in all Tribal Tandas, the Chief Minister said that proper road facilities are a benchmark for development.

Government schools, Gram Panchayat buildings, water tanks and a facility of solar pump sets for drinking water supply would be developed in the tribal habitations.

The Chief Minister noted that Mission Bhagiratha has not provided safe drinking water facilities in many rural habitations.

Criticism of BRS and KCR

The CM criticised KCR for failing to fulfil the promise of a Dalit CM for Telangana. After coming to power, the BRS leader deceived the Dalit community.

The People's Government appointed a Dalit as Assembly Speaker, and the BRS leader will have to call the Speaker chair with due respect all the time. The CM also ridiculed the BRS leader's comment that Dalits are not fit to run the state, the release noted.

Government's Welfare and Recruitment Achievements

The CM highlighted that the government was issuing ration cards, which are a symbol of respect for the poor. "We are distributing fine rice to ration card holders, benefiting 3.15 crore poor," he said. Reddy also remembered the delightful moments of having lunch served with fine rice at a tribal house.

He stated that the state government was providing 200 units of free power supply to 50 lakh poor households. In 2 years, we have spent Rs 9,000 crore on RTC-free bus travel for women. We are setting up solar power plants for women in self-help groups with Rs 1000 crores, the release noted.

Highlighting that the government also increased mess and cosmetics charges in hostels, CM Revanth Reddy said, "We fought and won the cases filed against Group One recruitment and announced the results," and added that 87 per cent of Group One jobs were provided to SC, ST and BC communities. The government has already filled 70,000 jobs in 2 years. If anyone has doubts, they can check the statistics.

Focus on Education and Social Justice

Further, the Chief Minister said that, since the government does not have any land to distribute, it is ready to provide quality education and that students should study hard. The government also recruited competent officials from the same community to inspire tribal students to study with a plan.

We are building Young India Schools in 100 assembly constituencies with Rs 20,000 crores. The CM expressed concern that people are struggling with poverty due to limited access to education. The government is ready to provide the required quality education to help everyone in their lives.

The government also addressed the issue of SC classification. SC constituted 15 per cent of the state population, and they were provided 30 per cent of the posts. Four ministerial and one Speaker posts were allocated to the SC community. (ANI)