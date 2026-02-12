Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao expressed confidence in winning a significant number of seats in the ongoing municipal elections. He alleged the ruling Congress misused official machinery and harassed BJP workers, leading to a candidate's suicide.

BJP Confident of 'Big Mandate' in Telangana Polls

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will win a significant number of seats in the ongoing municipal elections in the state, saying the people of Telangana are likely to give a "big mandate" to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Last time we had around 330 municipal councillors and corporators and three chairmen. But this time, I am sure the people of Telangana will give a big mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are hopeful that we will fare better and we will be the alternative to the Congress party."

Allegations of Harassment and Candidate's Death

Rao alleged that the Congress party misused official machinery during the polls. "They have used the police force against the Bharatiya Janata Party. They have used the Election Commission and other officials to act as their agents against the BJP. The BJP workers and leaders were harassed; in fact, tortured in some places. One candidate committed suicide," he claimed.

He added that hundreds of complaints have been filed by BJP workers across the state, accusing the Congress of attempting to harass them with the help of the police.

This comes after a BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders.

Mahadev was found dead on the last day of campaigning. Family members allege that he was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday, the Telangana BJP strongly condemned what it termed as blatant intimidation by the ruling Congress, following the tragic death of its Makthal municipal candidate.

Polling Details

Meanwhile, polling began on February 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for February 13 for the municipal election in the state.

Elections are underway in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.