A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police said the girl was sexually assaulted for three days. Eight of the accused have been arrested while one is on the run. An investigation is underway.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in the Alwal police station limits of Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday. According to Alwal police, the accused allegedly took the girl with the help of her male friend and sexually assaulted her for three days.

8 Arrested, 1 Absconding

Police said eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person is absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)