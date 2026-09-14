A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police said the girl was sexually assaulted for three days. Eight of the accused have been arrested while one is on the run. An investigation is underway.
A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in the Alwal police station limits of Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday. According to Alwal police, the accused allegedly took the girl with the help of her male friend and sexually assaulted her for three days.
8 Arrested, 1 Absconding
Police said eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person is absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)