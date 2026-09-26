PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged people to join a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on September 29 to protect India's democratic and secular values. She alleged demolition of religious places and removal of Muslim names from voter lists.

'Mosques, Churches Being Demolished' Sharing a video appeal on X, Mufti said that elections are scheduled to take place in several states across the country in the coming months and alleged that mosques, dargahs and churches are being demolished.An appeal to every Indian who cherishes the democratic and secular values that bind our diverse nation together. Let us come together and raise our voices for the India we believe in. Join us at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 29 September, from 2–5 PM. pic.twitter.com/LqrMgWgiZ3 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 26, 2026"Elections are scheduled to take place in various states across the country in the coming months. You are aware that mosques, dargahs, and churches across our country are currently being demolished with great ruthlessness. Furthermore, the names of Muslims, in particular, are being removed from voter lists," she said.The PDP chief further added that the Monitoring Committee for Indian Muslims has decided to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 29 from 2 PM to 5 PM over these issues."In response to these injustices, the Monitoring Committee for Indian Muslims has decided to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 29, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM," she said."We appeal to all secular-minded individuals to participate in this protest and help us preserve the country's spirit of brotherhood and its cultural ethos," Mufti added. Protest Amid Row Over Election Commission The protest comes in the backdrop of the ongoing political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.The row erupted after The Indian Express on Thursday reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.While several opposition parties have called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to people to participate in a protest scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on September 29, calling for raising voices to protect the country’s democratic and secular values.In a post on X, Mufti wrote, "An appeal to every Indian who cherishes the democratic and secular values that bind our diverse nation together. Let us come together and raise our voices for the India we believe in. Join us at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 29 September, from 2–5 pm."Sharing a video appeal on X, Mufti said that elections are scheduled to take place in several states across the country in the coming months and alleged that mosques, dargahs and churches are being demolished.An appeal to every Indian who cherishes the democratic and secular values that bind our diverse nation together. Let us come together and raise our voices for the India we believe in. Join us at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 29 September, from 2–5 PM. pic.twitter.com/LqrMgWgiZ3 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 26, 2026"Elections are scheduled to take place in various states across the country in the coming months. You are aware that mosques, dargahs, and churches across our country are currently being demolished with great ruthlessness. Furthermore, the names of Muslims, in particular, are being removed from voter lists," she said.The PDP chief further added that the Monitoring Committee for Indian Muslims has decided to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 29 from 2 PM to 5 PM over these issues."In response to these injustices, the Monitoring Committee for Indian Muslims has decided to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 29, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM," she said."We appeal to all secular-minded individuals to participate in this protest and help us preserve the country's spirit of brotherhood and its cultural ethos," Mufti added.The protest comes in the backdrop of the ongoing political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.The row erupted after The Indian Express on Thursday reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.While several opposition parties have called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission.(ANI)