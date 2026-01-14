The Centre has increased Telangana's IAS cadre strength from 208 to 218 to meet growing administrative needs. The new structure, effective January 9, includes 119 senior duty posts, with 152 posts to be filled by direct recruitment.

In a significant move aimed at strengthening governance amid Telangana's expanding administrative demands, the Central government has notified amendments to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre structure, increasing the state's total authorised strength to 218 posts, up from 208 earlier.

The changes have been made under the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Amendment Regulations, 2026, in consultation with the Telangana government.

Revised Cadre Structure Details

Under the revised regulations, the number of senior duty posts in the Telangana government has been fixed at 119. The cadre structure also includes a Central Deputation Reserve of 47 posts, a State Deputation Reserve of 29 posts, four posts under Training Reserve, and 19 posts under Leave Reserve and Junior Posts Reserve.

Recruitment and Promotion Breakdown

The notification further states that 66 posts will be filled through promotion under Rule 8 of the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, while 152 posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

The amended regulations came into effect on January 9, soon after the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) issued the notification.

Official Notification and Legal Basis

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the All India Services Act, 1951 (61 of 1951), read with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 4 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the Central Government, in consultation with the Government of Telangana, hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955," reads the notification.

According to the notification, issued under the provisions of the All India Services Act, 1951, and the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the new rules will be called the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Amendment Regulations, 2026.

Officials said the revision to cadre strength is aimed at meeting Telangana's growing administrative requirements. (ANI)