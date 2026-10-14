Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the 'Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision' to make the state a global investment hub. The plan includes developing CURE, PURE, and RARE zones to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047 and double its GDP share.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the youngest state of Telangana would be promoted as the best destination for global investments. Participating in the global summit organised by SAMAKHYA Chamber of Commerce here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the 'Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision Document' and the main objectives of the government to roll out CURE, PURE and RARE regions.

Telangana's Three-Zone Development Plan

Our goal is to transform the Telangana state into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. To achieve this goal, we envisaged plans to develop the state by dividing it into three zones: CURE, PURE, and RARE. "The CURE area within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road is being developed as the hub of IT, service sectors, as well as cutting-edge technology and innovation. The PURE between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road will promote manufacturing industries, industrial parks, and the logistics sector. The RARE—the Rural Agriculture Region Economy - will focus on agriculture, food processing, agro-based industries, and rural employment.

Vision for a Developed Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy said, “Our resolve is to transform Telangana into the best destination for global investments. Our aim is to increase Telangana's contribution to India's GDP to 10 per cent from the present 5 per cent."

Observing that India will complete 100 years of independence by 2047, the Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is working towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047. The Chief Minister emphasised that cooperation from the states is important to achieve the goals set by the centre. ' Our main focus is on development, and politics should be confined to the elections only'.

Attracting Global and Local Investment

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted how the city of Hyderabad transformed into a world-class city. 400 years ago, the famous Charminar became a landmark for entrepreneurs from India and abroad. After the Charminar, HITEC City emerged as the destination for the world of investments.

Appealing to investors to join hands with the government to achieve the goals of Telangana Rising, the CM assured that the government will provide necessary support and protection to the investments by pursuing friendly policies.

Fostering Inclusive Growth

CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the local entrepreneurs should also become partners in the new industrial policy. Until now, our investors have primarily focused on providing services to corporate companies. People from our region should make investments and grow globally.

The Chief Minister noted that the barter system was practised in ancient times, and now the Chamber's role is important in understanding business practices and embracing new methods in modern times.

Listing the women empowerment schemes launched by the People's Government, the Chief Minister suggested that the chamber of commerce encourage youth and women entrepreneurs to strengthen the country economically further. "We have provided bank linkage loans worth Rs 61,000 crore to women and also empowered women to become owners of RTC buses, petrol bunks, and solar plants,” he said.

Empowering Communities and Future Generations

CM Revanth Reddy commended the chambers for organising such a big event to foster the growth of the new generation. The Munnuru Kapu community were excelling in various roles in the fields of cinema and politics. Many of them reached great heights and stood as role models for others. The Chamber of Commerce should document the success stories and pass them on to the new generation, the Chief Minister asserted. (ANI)