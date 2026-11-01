Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumes office as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, unveiling the 'VAYU' vision focused on enhancing combat readiness, indigenous defence production, and technological integration within the Indian Air Force.

VAYU Vision for the Indian Air Force

Newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday outlined his priorities for the Indian Air Force under the ‘VAYU’ vision, emphasising combat readiness, restoration of sanctioned combat strength, indigenous defence capabilities, technological innovation and cohesion among the armed forces. Addressing the gathering at the Parade Ground of Air Force Station, Dixit said restoring the IAF's combat strength to sanctioned levels would be among his foremost tasks, while stressing the need for every squadron, radar unit and air defence unit to remain prepared to respond at short notice.

Explaining the ‘VAYU’ vision, he said, "Our priorities shall be summed up in one word: VAYU. V for Vigilance and Readiness. Every squadron, every radar, every air defene unit along with each and every Air Warrior, must be ready to respond at a moment's notice. Restoring our combat strength towards the sanctioned level will also be my foremost task. A for Aatmanirbharta. The Tejas MklA and lI, the AMCA, Indian sensors and Indian weapons are our highest priority. We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers and that meet sustain operations demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible Air Power."

Technological Advancement and Strategic Innovation

On technological advancement and operational innovation, Dixit highlighted the importance of AI-enabled command and control systems, counter-drone defence and the development of near-space as an operational domain. "Y is for Yukti, our ingenuity. Innovation in doctrine, procedures and in technology: networked, Al-enabled command and control; layered counter-drone defence; responsive maintenance, force protection, resilience a n d use of near-space as operational domains for the Air Force, are all areas which will b e constantly monitored a n d progressed.U is for Unity of effort. In step with the vision of JAl, Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation, we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our National Agencies."

Referring to the changing nature of warfare, the Air Chief Marshal said emerging technologies, including drones, long-range precision weapons, space and cyber capabilities, were reshaping the security environment. He also acknowledged the leadership of his predecessor, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, during Operation Sindoor. "I take over from Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, under whose leadership in Operations Sindoor, the Air Force displayed, what precise and decisive air power can achieve. I thank him for handing over a force in a high state of readiness. Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies & systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, Al a n d the electromagnetic spectrum. The Air Force while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade , must always be ready to fight and win," Dixit said.

Focus on Personnel Welfare and Legacy

Dixit further emphasised that the welfare, training, professional excellence and morale of Air Warriors, Agniveervayu personnel, civilians, veterans, Veer Naris and their families would remain a priority. "Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan. Underpinning all of this are our people: our Air Warriors, Agniveervayu, Civilians, Veterans, Veer Naris and their families. Their training, professional excellence, morale, safety, welfare and dignity will have my personal attention. To the fellow citizens of my motherland, please trust that: your Air Force is vigilant, ready and resolute. Our commitment is clear ; to remain ready, to keep transtorming and to deliver whenever the nation calls," he added.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff at the Parade Ground of Air Force Station on Sunday and received a Guard of Honour. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the brave personnel. He succeeds Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PSM, AVSM, who superannuated after 42 years of distinguished service to the nation. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. Over a career spanning four decades, the Air Chief has rich experience across diverse domains such as Operations, Flight Testing, Capability Development and Joint Staff assignments, according to the release.