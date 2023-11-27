Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP'

    This isn't the first instance of PM Modi highlighting KCR's purported attempts to align with the saffron party. Earlier, at a rally in Nizamabad, PM Modi disclosed that KCR sought to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) post the BJP's significant win in the Hyderabad municipal polls.

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 27) addreessed a rally in Telangana's Mahabubabad and took a sharp dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), alleging attempts by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to establish ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi asserted that despite KCR's efforts to forge an alliance, the BJP could never act against the interests of Telangana's people.

    According to PM Modi, after declining KCR's overtures, the BRS resorted to criticizing him persistently. The Prime Minister assured that the BJP would never entertain any association with the BRS, emphasizing his personal guarantee in this matter.

    During the Mahabubabad rally, PM Modi criticized both Congress and KCR, labeling them as 'equal sinners' responsible for Telangana's deterioration. He rallied for BJP's trust in the state, assuring that the first BJP Chief Minister from the Backward Class community would lead Telangana.

    As Telangana braces for elections on November 30, PM Modi's assertions come amidst escalating political tensions. The voting is scheduled for a single-phase election, with the vote count set for December 3.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
