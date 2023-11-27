Indore: Three Class 4 students brutally attack classmate with geometry compass 108 times

The classroom reportedly buzzed with activity as the absent teacher left the students unsupervised. Amid the commotion, a playful interaction spiraled into a heated argument among three students and their peer, resulting in a ruthless attack with a compass.

An alarming incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where three fourth-grade students took a playful moment to an appalling extent, repeatedly striking a classmate with a geometry compass a staggering 108 times. The students also reportedly kicked and punched their classmate, leading to a police investigation following the father's complaint.

The classroom reportedly buzzed with activity as the absent teacher left the students unsupervised. Amid the commotion, a playful interaction spiraled into a heated argument among three students and their peer, resulting in a ruthless attack with a compass.

Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD?

Returning home, the victim narrated the harrowing incident to their family. When the family approached the school to report the matter, the principal attempted to minimize its severity.

Confronted with the distressing account, the authorities stepped in. The parents filed a formal complaint at the police station, prompting law enforcement to take action under the JJ Act, given the involvement of 10-year-old children. An investigative committee was assembled to probe the matter.

The police announced plans to question the three children and their families, aiming to address the school management's role in the incident, highlighting the gravity of the situation involving young students.

Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist