Telangana Election 2023: K Kavitha criticizes Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of betraying Telangana residents

During the final leg of campaign fervor in poll-bound Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha on Sunday (November 26) aimed strong words at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape. The BRS MLC launched a scathing critique, asserting the lack of substantial efforts by the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, in benefitting Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha said, "Rahul Gandhi is our guest. He comes here, eats biryani, eats paan. The Gandhi family has always betrayed the people of Telangana. They just want to accuse KCR. People of Telangana are not liking it. Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) is saying is a lie."

She further highlighted historical grievances, citing past instances where the people of Telangana (then Andhra Pradesh) supported former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, only to be left betrayed by the Gandhi family in return.

Kavitha responded to Rahul Gandhi's statements, questioning the insinuation linking BRS's stance to the lack of arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), countering by mentioning similar cases against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, both unaddressed by the BJP. She questioned, "So, do I say Congress and BJP are also together?"

The intense political faceoff between Congress and BRS in Telangana's upcoming 119-member legislative assembly elections is fervent, with the BJP posing a formidable challenge to both parties on various seats.

With ambitions to govern the state they formed in 2014 but have yet to lead, the Congress is actively contesting against the BRS. A BRS win would mark KCR's triumphant third consecutive term as a unique achievement in South Indian politics.

The elections on November 30 will decide the future of Telangana, with results declaring on December 3.