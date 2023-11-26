Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins to rescue 41 trapped workers

The setback on Friday necessitated a shift to manual drilling, covering approximately 10 meters. Worries persist among families of the trapped workers, citing concerns about the pace of the rescue and the emotional strain faced by the workers.

On the 15th day following the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse, the rescue operations at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel have taken a crucial turn: vertical drilling has commenced in a bid to free the 41 trapped workers. This phase marks the final leg of the rescue efforts, with just a small portion of rubble remaining to be drilled through. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to extract the American auger machine from the tunnel.

Silkyara tunnel collapse: Indian Army steps inside tunnel for rescue ops

The rescue operation was initiated on November 12 after a landslide led to the tunnel's collapse on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route, leaving the workers confined without an exit.

The American auger machine encountered a metallic grinder within the collapsed rubble, resulting in its breakdown. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the dispatch of a plasma machine from Hyderabad to cut through the auger pieces, aiming to facilitate the progress of the rescue efforts.

Preparations were made overnight upon the arrival of the vertical drilling machine at Silkyara, setting the stage for the commencement of vertical drilling scheduled for Sunday morning.

