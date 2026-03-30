Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to Maoist leaders and cadres to renounce violence and join the mainstream. He noted that 721 Maoists have surrendered in the last two years and are receiving benefits under the state's rehabilitation policy.

Telangana state Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Monday made a heartfelt appeal to the underground leaders and cadres of the CPI (Maoist) party to renounce violence, lay down their arms, and join the democratic mainstream to lead safe and dignified lives, as stated in the press release.

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Recalling the earlier appeal made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the DGP urged them to come out of the underground, return to their families, and embrace a peaceful life within society.

Over 700 Maoists Surrender in Two Years

DGP stated that, owing to sustained efforts by the Telangana Police over the past two years, as many as 721 Maoists of various ranks from Telangana and Chhattisgarh have surrendered and rejoined the mainstream. This includes four Central Committee members, 19 State Committee members, and 36 Divisional Committee members (DVCMs).

State's Comprehensive Rehabilitation Policy

The DGP further informed that all surrendered individuals have been extended financial assistance and other benefits under the State Government's comprehensive rehabilitation policy, enabling them to lead respectable lives in their native villages.

Special Appeal to Senior Maoist Leaders

The release said that DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy made a special appeal to Telangana natives currently active in Maoist groups in other states--Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi (72), Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh (57), Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu (51), Jode Ratnabai alias Sujatha (68), Nakka Susheela alias Rela (51), and Rangaboyina Bhagya alias Rupi (43)--to return and avail the benefits of the rehabilitation scheme.

In particular, the DGP assured that the State Government would facilitate advanced medical treatment in Hyderabad for Central Committee member Ganapathi, who is reportedly facing health issues. He also recalled the Chief Minister's personal appeal to Ganapathi during a press conference held on March 7, when 130 Maoists had surrendered.

A Call for Democratic Solutions

Highlighting the growing confidence in the State's rehabilitation policy, the DGP noted that cadres from other states are increasingly showing willingness to surrender. He urged family members and relatives of those still underground to counsel them and guide them towards a peaceful path.

Reiterating that lasting solutions can only be achieved through democratic means in the present context, the DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy once again called upon Maoist cadres to give up violence and become partners in the development. (ANI)