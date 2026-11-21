The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested two 19-year-olds for running an organized piracy network. They illegally recorded films in theaters and distributed them on Telegram, receiving cryptocurrency payments for their illicit activities.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Busts Organized Movie Piracy Network

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has unearthed an organised movie piracy network allegedly involved in illegally recording newly released movies in theatres and distributing them through piracy websites and Telegram channels. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were allegedly operating piracy platforms to illegally distribute copyrighted movies without the permission of the respective copyright holders. The network was also using fake identities and online platforms to conceal its activities. The investigation further revealed that piracy websites were being used to promote online gaming and betting applications through advertisements and links, generating illegal revenue. The accused were receiving commissions through cryptocurrency, and efforts are underway to trace the financial transactions and identify other persons involved. The accused are identified as Shaik Rizwan and Rampogu Ajay, both 19-year-olds. Three mobile phones allegedly used for illegally recording movies in theatres were seized. The two accused allegedly recorded newly released movies at SVC Cinemas, City Square Mall, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, using mobile phones and uploaded the recordings to an online file storage and sharing service. The prime accused coordinated with them through Telegram for further uploading and distribution through an online website. They were allegedly paid Rs 20,000 per movie through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently converted into Indian currency. The movies identified during the investigation include Ramayana, Scene, Mahashakthi, ENE, Akashamlo Oka Tara, OM, Cult and Adarsha Kutumbam. The Anti-Piracy Unit (APU), established on January 5 through an MoU between TGCSB and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), is a specialised initiative to combat digital movie piracy through coordinated intelligence sharing and enforcement. Using Advanced Takedown Tools (ATT) and continuous web surveillance, the APU has achieved blocking of 42,151 piracy-related URLs, 87 notices served to major hosting servers, 8 suspected persons identified and 5 accused persons arrested. In more than 20 films, about 33.6 Cr was saved due to anti-piracy efforts in the last 7 months. The present arrests in Cr.No. 70/2026 of CCPS Headquarters, TGCSB, on November 20 were made based on inputs provided by the APU. Further investigation is in progress to identify the remaining members of the network and take necessary legal action. (ANI)