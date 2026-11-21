Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that vocational training is vital for India's self-reliance in defense, calling for a skilled, adaptable workforce to meet modern technological demands at the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh.

Rajnath Singh Links Vocational Training to India's Defense Goals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Linking vocational training directly to national security goals, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India's push towards self-reliance in military hardware hinges on building a massive, future-ready workforce. Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) here, the Defence Minister framed vocational programs as a strategic pillar supporting domestic defence production.

"India is promoting indigenisation in the field of defence manufacturing at a very rapid pace, and therefore today, to make India self-reliant in the manufacturing of defence equipment and military technology, a large number of skilled and trained manpower is required. I believe that schemes related to skill development are playing an important role in fulfilling this requirement," Singh said.

Highlighting the disruptions caused by rapid technological change, the minister cautioned that conventional benchmarks of education and workforce readiness have become obsolete. "In the 21st century, the illiterate person will not be the one who cannot read and write, but the one who does not know how to learn, unlearn what has been learned according to the times, and relearn," he noted.

The Defence Minister further pointed out that static vocational certificates hold little value unless professionals continually evolve alongside industrial shifts, adding that the Centre's policy framework is designed around lifelong training. "At such a time, merely acquiring skills is not enough; updating oneself with time is also extremely essential. Therefore, our government is striving to ensure that the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of youth continue consistently according to the needs of the time," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated him on the occasion. (ANI)