Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana: Congress Zoom meeting ahead of verdict; MLAs summoned to Hyderabad

    Ahead of the counting of votes, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a Zoom meeting with the MLAs of Telangana. The meeting was also attended by DK Shivakumar.

    Telangana: Congress Zoom meeting ahead of verdict; MLAs summoned to Hyderabad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    Hyderabad: Ahead of the counting of votes in four states- Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, MP Rahul Gandhi held a Zoom meeting with Congress leaders in Telangana. DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and leaders of Telangana including Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the Zoom Meeting.

    In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly summoned all the MLAs to Hyderabad early in the morning and directed them not to wait till the results. In case of a hung assembly, the MLAs will be kept together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar or shifted to Bengaluru.

    It is also reported that resorts are ready in Bengaluru Devanahalli to keep the MLAs safe. According to reports, Shivakumar stated on Saturday that he is completely confident in his MLAs and the Congress party's win in Telangana and that it is difficult to poach the MLAs of the old party.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has designated AICC observers DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan, and KJ George to oversee Congress Legislature Party (CLP) sessions in Telangana, given exit polls showing the party with a commanding lead. The choice to send several prominent figures to Telangana is significant, especially given Shivakumar's claim that the BRS may be trying to entice Congress candidates for MLA. 

    Earlier today, Digvijay Singh told Asianet News that Congress will win 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh and alleged that 'pro-BJP' exit polls are fake. He also alleged that the BJP paid for India Today and Today's Chanakya exit polls.
     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon