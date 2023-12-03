Telangana: Congress Zoom meeting ahead of verdict; MLAs summoned to Hyderabad

Ahead of the counting of votes, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a Zoom meeting with the MLAs of Telangana. The meeting was also attended by DK Shivakumar.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the counting of votes in four states- Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, MP Rahul Gandhi held a Zoom meeting with Congress leaders in Telangana. DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and leaders of Telangana including Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the Zoom Meeting.

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly summoned all the MLAs to Hyderabad early in the morning and directed them not to wait till the results. In case of a hung assembly, the MLAs will be kept together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar or shifted to Bengaluru.

It is also reported that resorts are ready in Bengaluru Devanahalli to keep the MLAs safe. According to reports, Shivakumar stated on Saturday that he is completely confident in his MLAs and the Congress party's win in Telangana and that it is difficult to poach the MLAs of the old party.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has designated AICC observers DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan, and KJ George to oversee Congress Legislature Party (CLP) sessions in Telangana, given exit polls showing the party with a commanding lead. The choice to send several prominent figures to Telangana is significant, especially given Shivakumar's claim that the BRS may be trying to entice Congress candidates for MLA.

Earlier today, Digvijay Singh told Asianet News that Congress will win 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh and alleged that 'pro-BJP' exit polls are fake. He also alleged that the BJP paid for India Today and Today's Chanakya exit polls.

