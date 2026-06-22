Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to urge the development of Adilabad Airport with comprehensive facilities like cargo, MRO, and hangars. Reddy assured full cooperation from the state for the IAF-led project.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to develop the Adilabad Airport, which is being developed by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with comprehensive facilities.

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The Chief Minister met with the Defence Minister at Kartavya Bhavan, the head office of the Ministry of Defence in Delhi, on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed profound gratitude to Rajnath Singh Reddy for transferring defence land to construct the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar project.

CM Assures Full Cooperation for Airport

CM Revanth Reddy assured the Union Minister of full cooperation in land acquisition and utility transfer for the Adilabad Airport project, which is being considered as one of the state government's top priorities, according to the release.

The Chief Minister guaranteed the state government would extend full cooperation for the expansion of the upcoming Adilabad Airport under the aegis of India Air Force, considering its significance to national integrity and defence.

Push for Cargo, MRO, and Hangar Facilities

The CM also requested the Union Minister to support the large-scale establishment of cargo, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), and hangar facilities alongside the Indian Air Force terminal and the Civil Aviation terminal intended for passenger convenience.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that the world's popular airlines are currently seeking suitable locations for their hangars, partly due to recent developments in Central Asia. Highlighting that the Adilabad Airport is suitable for hangar operations, the Chief Minister appealed to the Defence Minister to develop the airport for this purpose.

DRDO Project Approval Sought

The CM also requested Rajnath Singh to expedite the approval of a key project - DRDO / DRDL at Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district, which has been selected for the establishment of the defence facility.

State R&B Special Secretary Vikas Raj, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, and Special Secretary (Coordination) Advait Kumar Singh were also present. (ANI)