The Central government has dedicated infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore to the CISF, including laying the foundation for a new HQ in Delhi and inaugurating new facilities in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu to boost its operational capabilities.

Considering the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) expansion into emerging domains of security, the Central government on Monday dedicated infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore to the force, strengthening its operational and training capabilities.

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The projects comprise laying the foundation stone of the new CISF Headquarters building, being constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 75.78 crore; the inauguration of three completed infrastructure projects: the Subordinate Officers' Mess (Aditya) at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, built at a cost of Rs 34.22 crore; the Advanced Training Building (Abhyas) at NISA in Hyderabad, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.53 crore; and the Subordinate Officers' Quarters at the 4th Reserve Battalion, Amravatipuram, Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

New Headquarters and Project Inaugurations

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone of the new force Headquarters building of the CISF at the CGO Complex in New Delhi. The new CISF Headquarters building will serve as the nerve centre of the Force's administrative, operational and strategic functions. The nine-storey state-of-the-art building will house the offices of the Director General and various branches of the Force, Control Room, Conference Facilities, Auditorium, Library, Gymnasium and other advanced amenities. During the ceremony, MoS also inaugurated three completed infrastructure projects in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, Director General CISF Praveer Ranjan, senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces, officials from CPWD and SBI, and former Directors General of CISF.

Commitment to Personnel Welfare

On the occasion, financial assistance of Rs 1 crore under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme was handed over to the families of deceased CISF personnel. Customised motorised wheelchairs were also presented to differently-abled dependent children of force personnel through a joint initiative of Sanrakshika and the State Bank of India.

In his address, Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated the government's commitment towards the welfare of CAPF personnel and their families. He highlighted several recent welfare initiatives, including cashless healthcare facilities through Ayushman CAPF and Central Armed Police Forces Integrated Management System (CAPFIMS), transparent housing allotment through the CAPF e-Awas portal, and a compassionate disability policy ensuring that personnel disabled in the line of duty continue to serve with dignity, career progression and full service benefits. He also appreciated initiatives such as Project MANN for mental health support and measures providing financial relief through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar network.

Addressing Evolving Security Challenges

Addressing the gathering, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan highlighted the evolving nature of security challenges and the force's preparedness to address emerging threats. He noted that modern security concerns increasingly involve hybrid threats such as cyber-attacks, digital sabotage, drones and other technology-driven risks. He informed that CISF has been entrusted with several new responsibilities by the Ministry of Home Affairs in recent years.

Technology-Led Security Solutions

The DG highlighted that CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, enabling it to undertake security audits and assessments of major ports and contribute to securing India's growing Blue Economy. He also noted that the Force has assumed security responsibilities at high-security correctional facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and is expanding its role in internal security management. Emphasising technology-led security solutions, Ranjan informed that the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) Behror in Rajasthan is being developed as a centre of excellence for drone and anti-drone technology. He said the CISF has also been designated as the nodal agency for the protection of critical infrastructure against rogue drone threats. In addition, specialised cyber security teams are being trained in collaboration with premier institutions, including IIT Madras Pravartak, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, and C-DAC.

Empowering Women in the Force

The DG also highlighted the ministry's approval for raising the first all-women CISF Reserve Battalion at Nuh, Haryana, comprising 1,024 personnel, as a major step towards empowering women in the Force. (ANI)