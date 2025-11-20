Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Ministers, seeking aid for projects like Musi Rejuvenation and Metro Rail expansion. He outlined a vision to make Hyderabad a global city and Telangana a trillion-dollar economy by 2034, competing with global cities.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a breakfast meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, at the Hotel Taj Krishna on Thursday. The meeting saw participation from key state and central officials, including Telangana Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary to the Government, Rajiv Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Seshadri, and Principal Secretary of the Civil Supplies Department, Stephen Ravindra, along with other senior officials.

CM Pitches for Central Aid in Urban Development Meet

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pitched for a robust economic growth in Telangana by seeking the Union Government's assistance in completing the game-changing projects like Musi Rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, lifting of river Godavari water to Hyderabad and Regional Ring Road. Participating in the Regional Meeting of Urban Development ministers, chaired by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Chief Minister outlined the state Government's vision to develop Hyderabad City as the most happening global City in the world by taking up a slew of infrastructure development projects.

Seeking the centre's full help, the CM said that many development projects were pending for approval. CM Revanth Reddy requested the Union Minister to grant permissions immediately and also extend support to Metro Rail phase two, Musi project, Godavari water diversion scheme and regional ring road works. The Chief Minister briefed Khattar about the zero-carbon emission measures, including promoting EV vehicles in the state. 3,000 electric buses are also being pressed into service in Hyderabad in the coming year.

The Future City project, global investments in the new city and the proposed Dry Port to bolster the state economy were also discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister stressed that " We are not competing with other states in the country. Our competition is with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York cities. It requires the cooperation of the central government".

Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Economy

Stating that the State government will release Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 on December 9, the CM said that, " We are working with the aim of making Telangana a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a three trillion-dollar economy by 2047. We expect Telangana to contribute 10 per cent of the country's economy."

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned Prime Minister Modi's vision to develop the country into a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047 in line with Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)