CM Revanth Reddy visited Basara temple, initiated development works, and criticized the previous BRS government. He pledged to develop Adilabad and also highlighted the government's focus on curbing the drug menace and cybercrimes among youth.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, along with his family members, offered prayers at Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basara, Nirmal District.

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Later, CM Revanth Reddy performed Bhoomi Pooja for the Basara temple expansion and development works, according to a release. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Goud, Ministers Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Government Advisor Sudarshan Reddy, MPs Vem Narender Reddy and others were also present.

CM Slams BRS, Pledges Adilabad's Development

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy also slammed the previous BRS government and highlighted the achivements of his government and pledged to transform Adilabad into a "highly developed tourist hub". "Some people are coming in the guise of Mareecha (Demon). Yesterday and the day before, they went to Kodangal and Maheshwaram. They (BRS) are asking why the market yard has not been built? I am asking, why didn't you (BRS) build it in ten years? Our government has done many great things that you couldn't accomplish in ten years, and there are still things to be done. I am declaring from the stage of Pipri. It is the People's Government that will return to power in the coming assembly elections. The People's Government will continue until 2034. By 2034, we will transform Adilabad into a highly developed tourist hub, an industrial zone, and an educational centre...," CM Reddy said in Adilabad

Focus on Drug Menace and Cybercrimes

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, CM Revanth Reddy focused on the issue of increasing drug menace and cybercrimes, which have posed the biggest challenge to the police. The Chief Minister emphasised that the responsibility of curbing emerging crimes lies with the police forces. "The nature of crime has now undergone a transformation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged sword."

Expressing serious concern over increasing drug abuse by the educated youth, the Chief Minister said that the government was making efforts to encourage the youth to divert their attention to sports by stopping them from visiting pubs and drug culture. "Unfortunately, some bright students are falling prey to drugs. The youth are drifting away from sports. Abandoning the playing fields is the biggest mistake committed by the youth."

The Chief Minister also said that the most worrying factor is youth addicted to drugs in the state of Punjab, which once provided valiant freedom fighters for India's independence. CM Revanth Reddy said that Telangana will not turn into another Punjab.

The Chief Minister underscored the need every one should contribute to the nation and warned that India will face consequences if the youth go in the wrong direction. (ANI)