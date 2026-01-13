Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered an end to traffic fine discounts, especially for drunk driving, and proposed an auto-debit system. Meanwhile, BRS's KTR has accused the government of selectively demolishing homes of the poor in Hyderabad.

CM Reddy Cracks Down on Traffic Violations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for the removal of traffic fine discounts in drunk driving cases and urged strict action against violators. CM Reddy said that he has instructed the police not to grant any waivers to individuals who violate traffic rules and are issued challans. He added that vehicles should be linked to their owners at the time of registration and that an auto-debit system should be introduced, under which the fine amount would be directly deducted from the vehicle owner's account in case of any traffic violation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Police have the responsibility to control people who are driving in a drunk condition, strict action should be taken against them. On rash driving, you impose challan and at the year end, you are waiving off. With that, people think that Police will give discount at the end of the year anyway and they take it easy. I am instructing Police, without imposing challans try to control them. If anyone violates rules and challan is imposed, don't give them any waiver. Police should link the vehicles with owners at the time of registration and should bring the auto debit system, and if anyone commits any traffic violation, the amount should be directly deducted from the vehicle owner's account," CM Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

BRS's KTR Slams Govt Over Demolition Drive

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the ongoing Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) drive in Hyderabad, alleging that the state government is selectively demolishing houses of the poor while sparing illegal constructions linked to influential leaders.

Speaking to the media, KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to first act against alleged illegal buildings owned by senior Telangana Congress leaders, including Patnam Mahendar Reddy, KVP Ramachandar Rao, Vivek Venkat Swamy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, instead of targeting the homes of underprivileged people.

KTR also took a dig at MLAs who were elected on BRS tickets and later joined the Congress party. Making satirical remarks, he questioned their achievements after switching sides and cautioned that power is not permanent. (ANI)