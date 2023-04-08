Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details

    KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

    Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will not attend the events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today. CM KCR will also not meet the Prime Minister on his arrival at Begumpet airport. PM Modi will visit Telangana today to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in the state.

    This is not the first time that KCR has failed to meet PM Modi at the airport. KCR has avoided receiving PM Modi on 4 other occasions in just the last 14 months.

    Also read: WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

    During his visit to the state, PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. It will be the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana in a span of 3 months.

    KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

    KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

    Also read: 'Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC': Sharad Pawar on Hindenburg-Adani row

    Meanwhile, PM Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train here.  PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station. 

    He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children. The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims. 

    On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in AP, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states. 

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present.

    Also read: Drunk IndiGo passenger tries to open flight's emergency door; arrested

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194 AJR

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194

    WATCH President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam AJR

    WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

    Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC': Sharad Pawar on Hindenburg-Adani row AJR

    'Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC': Sharad Pawar on Hindenburg-Adani row

    Drunk IndiGo passenger tries to open flight's emergency door; arrested AJR

    Drunk IndiGo passenger tries to open flight's emergency door; arrested

    WATCH Man shamelessly use Indian national flag to clean fruits in Jhansi, UP Police order probe AJR

    WATCH: Man shamelessly uses Indian national flag to clean fruits in Jhansi, UP Police order probe

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps - Brian Lara decodes SRH poor run of form after LSG failure-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps' - Brian Lara decodes SRH's poor run of form

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194 AJR

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194

    football UEFA Euro 2028: Why has Old Trafford been excluded as a host venue from the bidding process?-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2028: Why has Old Trafford been excluded as a host venue from the bidding process?

    WATCH President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam AJR

    WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon