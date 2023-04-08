Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will not attend the events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today. CM KCR will also not meet the Prime Minister on his arrival at Begumpet airport. PM Modi will visit Telangana today to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in the state.

This is not the first time that KCR has failed to meet PM Modi at the airport. KCR has avoided receiving PM Modi on 4 other occasions in just the last 14 months.

During his visit to the state, PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. It will be the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana in a span of 3 months.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Meanwhile, PM Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train here. PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station.

He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children. The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in AP, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present.

