Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri lodged complaints with the NCW and NHRC against Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy. The action follows alleged insensitive remarks made by the CM regarding conjoined twins Veena and Vani in a public speech.

Arvind Dharmapuri, Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Telangana, has formally submitted complaints to the Chairpersons of the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission of India against A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, over alleged insensitive public statements concerning the conjoined twins, Veena and Vani.

Complaint Cites Insensitive Political Comparison

In his complaint, Dharmapuri expressed deep concern about the remarks reported during a public speech on February 6 in Nizamabad. He stated that the use of a serious congenital medical condition in political comparison is deeply insensitive and undermines the dignity of individuals who have shown extraordinary courage and resilience in overcoming social and medical challenges, according to a release.

Veena and Vani Hailed as Symbols of Determination

Dharmapuri highlighted that Veena and Vani are inspiring young women from Telangana who have successfully completed their Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degrees and are now preparing to pursue the Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification, one of the most demanding professional qualifications in India. Their journey stands as a symbol of determination, intellectual strength, and hope for thousands of differently-abled individuals across the country.

Call for Action and Upholding Dignity

The complaints submitted to the Commission request an appropriate examination of the matter and the necessary action in accordance with applicable laws, guidelines, and constitutional protections relating to dignity, equality, and human rights.

Dharmapuri further emphasised that public representatives holding constitutional office must exercise responsibility and sensitivity in public discourse, as such statements significantly affect societal attitudes and public behaviour, according to the release.

He requested the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure that the dignity of women and persons facing medical and physical challenges is protected and respected in public life.

