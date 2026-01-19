Telangana held its first-ever Cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad at the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara grounds. Congress leaders praised the historic move for taking governance to the people and approving a ₹143 crore irrigation project for the region.

'Historic First': Congress MP Lauds Cabinet Meeting at Jatara Grounds

Congress MP Mallu Ravi has termed the Telangana Cabinet meeting held at the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara grounds in Madaram as a historic first, not only for the state but also in the history of united Andhra Pradesh. While addressing the media, Mallu Ravi acknowledged the significance of conducting the Cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad and described it as an important step towards taking governance closer to the people. He appreciated the decisions taken by the state government in the interest of the region and its residents. He reiterated that such initiatives strengthen public trust in the government and ensure inclusive development for tribal and rural communities.

"The Cabinet meeting took place in Madaram for the first time in the history of Telangana and United Andhra Pradesh also. It shows the respect of the Telangana cabinet towards Sammakka-Saralamma, and they have taken up irrigation issues and other issues in favour of Madaram and the tribals. The Sammakka-Saralamma yatra has been taking place for a long time. But this is the first time the Chief Minister has taken a decision to hold the Cabinet meeting in the place of Sammakka-Saralamma area and given respect to the people who sacrificed for the sake of the common people. This chapter will be written in golden letters in the history of Madaram," Ravi said to ANI.

Minister Seethakka Hails 'People-Centric Move'

Meanwhile, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka also described the Cabinet meeting as a historic moment for the state, stating that it was the first time such a meeting was held outside Hyderabad, in the sacred Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara area in the forest region of her constituency. Speaking on the occasion, she thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking important decisions in the Cabinet meeting conducted at the Jatara grounds, calling it a historic and people-centric move.

Key Decisions: Irrigation Project and Development Funds Approved

The Minister stated that the Cabinet has approved a ₹143 crore river lift irrigation project, which will help bring Godavari water to the region where farmers have long struggled due to a lack of water access. She said this decision would significantly benefit agriculture and local communities. She further added that an additional ₹30 crore sanction has been granted for water-related development works in nearby areas, responding to local demands.

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara to Commence

Seethakka also informed that the grand Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara will begin from tomorrow and continue for ten days. The temple opening ceremony will be held at 7:00 AM, and the Chief Minister is expected to attend. She said she would remain present on the ground to oversee arrangements for devotees. (ANI)