Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticized Congress over Youth Congress protests at Meta's Hyderabad office, calling it unruly behavior. BRS leader KTR also condemned the incident, warning of damage to Hyderabad's business reputation.

Telangana BJP Slams Congress Over Protests at Meta Office in Hyd

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday criticised the Congress over the Meta protest, alleging that the party was glorifying unruly behaviour. “Shameless? Nah. They’re FLEXING it because they know they’ll be rewarded,” Rao said in his post on X.

Rao referred to the 1978 incident in which two men claiming to be Youth Congress workers allegedly hijacked a plane demanding the release of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He claimed that those involved were rewarded with Lok Sabha tickets.

On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress workers entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office (in the Gachibowli/Madhapur/Raidurgam corridor) carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours.

Meanwhile, BRS working President and former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta's office in Hyderabad, alleging that the incident had damaged the city's reputation as a business and investment destination. KTR said Hyderabad had built its reputation as a major business hub over several decades through pro-business policies and had provided employment to millions of families across the country.