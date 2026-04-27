Telangana's Civil Supplies Department assured no shortage of petrol and diesel, asking citizens to ignore fake news. With robust daily supplies, it urged against panic buying, illegal hoarding, and to cooperate with officials for order.

The Civil Supplies Department in Telangana on Monday assured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. In a statement, the department strongly urged citizens not to fall prey to online rumours and fake news circulating on social media regarding impending fuel scarcities.

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State Ensures Robust Fuel Supply

Under the direction of the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, M. Stephen Raveendra, the department is working closely with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure uninterrupted distribution. According to the latest official report, upto 4 PM, the state's daily supply stands robust at 7,443 KL of petrol and 11,081 KL of diesel with a total of 18,524 KL supplied.

Appeal to Citizens and Warning Against Hoarding

To maintain order and ensure fair distribution, the department appeals to all citizens to act responsibly and avoid panic. The public is strongly cautioned against the illegal stockpiling, which poses a safety hazard. Furthermore, citizens are requested to maintain patience, cooperate with petrol bunk staff and local police to prevent traffic disruptions, and rely exclusively on verified information released by the Government of Telangana.

The Department is actively monitoring the situation on the ground across all districts. Any attempts to create artificial scarcity, hoard fuel, or spread panic will be dealt with strictly under the law, it said. For any complaints, issues, or to report unauthorised hoarding, citizens are requested to contact the Civil Supplies Helpline at 1967.

Central Ministry Assures LPG, CNG Supply

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government has ensured "100% supply" of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying amid the evolving West Asia situation. (ANI)