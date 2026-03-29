BRS MLAs were suspended for two days from the Telangana Assembly for disrupting the session. Another BRS MLA, Padi Kaushik Reddy, faces an ethics inquiry for his behaviour. The BRS protested, demanding the removal of a minister for alleged corruption.

BRS MLAs Suspended from Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed major upheavals during its budget session, resulting in the two-day suspension of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and a separate disciplinary inquiry into another party member. A ruling party Minister moved a formal motion citing deliberate attempts by the opposition (BRS) to halt the session. The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, formally announced the suspension of the members for two days.

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MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Faces Ethics Inquiry

In a separate incident, the Assembly officially adopted a motion to refer BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy to the House Committee on Ethics. This disciplinary measure was prompted by an incident involving his alleged "unethical behaviour" toward senior legislative member Kadiyam Srihari. Minister Sridhar Babu strongly condemned Reddy's actions on the floor of the House. Concluding the vote, the Speaker stated, "The motion is adopted, and the matter is referred to the Committee on Ethics," cementing a formal inquiry into the MLA's conduct.

BRS Protests Suspension, Alleges Corruption

BRS party staged a protest demanding the immediate dismissal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over allegations of corruption in Illegal mining.

BRS MLA Calls Suspension 'Illegal'

Speaking to ANI, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy termed the suspension illegal and unethical and said we are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing. "In the Telangana Assembly, they have suspended all BRS members from the House for the next two days, which is illegal, unethical and wrong. We are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing. The government has issued notices. He could not even pay a rupee for that... They want to divert the issue, and people could observe it. We were not given even one minute on the mic to speak. So definitely, we are still demanding that you constitute a house committee and remove your minister for doing illegal crushing," he told ANI.