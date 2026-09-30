Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth interacted with Naval Commanders at their conference, focusing on strengthening tri-service synergy, interoperability, and integrated responses to emerging security challenges to enhance joint preparedness.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday interacted with Naval Commanders during the second edition of the Indian Navy’s Commanders’ Conference 2026, with discussions focusing on strengthening tri-Service synergy, interoperability and integrated responses to emerging security challenges.

In a post on X, the Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Gen Dhiraj Seth, #COAS, interacted with the Naval Commanders on 29 Sep 2026 and shared perspectives on the contemporary security environment."

"The interaction focused on further strengthening Tri-Service synergy, interoperability and integrated responses to emerging security challenges. The discussions reinforced the need for closer coordination and continued exchange of operational lessons among the Services towards enhancing joint preparedness," the post later read. Gen Dhiraj Seth, #COAS, interacted with the Naval Commanders on 29 Sep 2026 and shared perspectives on the contemporary security environment. The interaction focused on further strengthening Tri-Service synergy, interoperability and integrated responses to emerging security… https://t.co/YAIlHtrxIA pic.twitter.com/A5CwrXWtYb — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 30, 2026

About the Conference

The Commanders’ Conference 2026/02, the second edition of the Indian Navy’s biannual conference in 2026, is being held over three days from September 29 to October 1 at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi. The apex-level forum provides an avenue for senior Naval leadership, including outstation Operational and Area Commanders, to undertake a comprehensive review of operational preparedness at the military-strategic level and engage with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised mechanism.

Conference Agenda and Objectives

The Defence Ministry said the conference will be pivotal in underscoring the Indian Navy’s contribution towards safeguarding India’s maritime interests, including the "Security of Energy" amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia. It added that the Navy’s conduct of the ongoing Operation Urja Suraksha and its emergence as a credible maritime force further bolster its stature as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

On the opening day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will share his vision and guidance on national maritime perspectives and expectations from the Indian Navy. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Army Staff will also engage with Naval Commanders to foster tri-Service synergy and integration, the ministry said.

On subsequent days, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review key focus areas, including operations, materiel, logistics, human resources, training, induction of niche technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analysis (BDA), autonomous/uncrewed systems and cyber operations. The discussions will also focus on imbibing cutting-edge warfighting concepts and accelerating technology absorption.

On a broader canvas, the Navy’s apex leadership will assess overall preparedness to optimise force levels and enhance combat readiness in line with the three foundational pillars of ‘JAI – Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation’, in pursuit of the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat 2047, the ministry said. (ANI)