Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

Kodangal, an important assembly constituency within the Telangana Legislative Assembly, emerges as a focal point as the state gears up for the impending elections. Situated in the Vikarabad district and a part of the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Kodangal stands among the 119 assembly segments in Telangana.

Patnam Narender Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi currently represents the constituency, having clinched victory in the 2018 elections by defeating Anumula Revanth Reddy of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 9,319 votes. Reddy also emerged triumphant from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat in 2019, securing a win with a margin of 77,829 votes over Aruna D.K. of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Kodangal witnesses a fierce electoral showdown featuring notable contenders such as Bantu Ramesh Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anumula Revanth Reddy representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and the incumbent Patnam Narender Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Additionally, several independent candidates are vying for the electorate's support.

The 2014 elections saw Anumula Revanth Reddy from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerge victorious in Kodangal.