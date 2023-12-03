Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Kodangal, a crucial assembly constituency in Telangana's Vikarabad district, gears up for the upcoming elections. Patnam Narender Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi holds the current seat, contested fiercely by Anumula Revanth Reddy (INC) and Bantu Ramesh Kumar (BJP) in 2023. This constituency, part of the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, holds significance within the district's political landscape.

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Kodangal, an important assembly constituency within the Telangana Legislative Assembly, emerges as a focal point as the state gears up for the impending elections. Situated in the Vikarabad district and a part of the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Kodangal stands among the 119 assembly segments in Telangana.

    Patnam Narender Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi currently represents the constituency, having clinched victory in the 2018 elections by defeating Anumula Revanth Reddy of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 9,319 votes. Reddy also emerged triumphant from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat in 2019, securing a win with a margin of 77,829 votes over Aruna D.K. of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    In the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Kodangal witnesses a fierce electoral showdown featuring notable contenders such as Bantu Ramesh Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anumula Revanth Reddy representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and the incumbent Patnam Narender Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Additionally, several independent candidates are vying for the electorate's support.

    Kodangal constituency holds significance as a General category assembly seat within the Mahbubnagar district, constituting one of the seven assembly segments of the Mahbubnagar Parliament Seat.

    The 2014 elections saw Anumula Revanth Reddy from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerge victorious in Kodangal.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Sircilla seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KTR of BRS seeks 5th victory against R Rudramma of BJP at Sircilla

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Sircilla seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KTR of BRS seeks 5th victory against R Rudramma of BJP at Sircilla

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon