52 students at a residential school in Telangana's Gadwal district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. They were hospitalized after dinner, and 32 have been discharged. All students are reported to be in stable condition.

A suspected case of food poisoning at the BC Residential Boys School in Dharmavaram, Gadwal district, left 52 students ill, officials said. According to authorities, on Friday evening, around 110 students had dinner at the school hostel around 6:30 pm. Soon after, several boys began complaining of vomiting and stomach pain. The affected students were immediately shifted to Gadwal Hospital for medical treatment.

Students Hospitalised, Health Status Update

"As per preliminary information, yesterday evening, around 6:30 pm, at BC Residential Boys School in Dharmavaram, Gadwal district, 110 boys consumed food and 52 suffered food poisoning. After vomiting, they were admitted to Gadwal Hospital. Today (Sunday), early in the morning, 32 boys were discharged, and the health condition of the remaining boys is also stable. We are investigating the matter," a police official from Jogulamba Gadwal told ANI.

As of Saturday morning, 32 students have been discharged after receiving medical care, while 20 others remain under observation. Doctors have confirmed that all are in stable condition and out of danger.

Investigation Launched into Contamination

District health officials and food safety authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of contamination. Food samples from the hostel kitchen have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

Meanwhile, local education department officials have reached the school and are reviewing the hygiene and cooking conditions at the hostel premises. The school management has been instructed to ensure strict food safety protocols going forward.

