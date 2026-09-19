Four members of a family died and one was hurt in a car crash on NH-44 in Telangana after a Ganesh immersion. Separately, a 48-year-old man on his morning walk was killed by a speeding car in Pune. Police are investigating both incidents.

Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Palamakula village on NH-44 in Telangana, police said.

According to Shamshabad Police, the accident occurred when the deceased and their family members were travelling from their native village Mettugadda Thanda in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar to Shamshabad in a four-wheeler after Ganesh immersion.

Four occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kethavath Limbya (54), son of Thavoriya, a businessman; Kethavath Jamuna (45), wife of Limbya and a homemaker; Katravath Mansingh (48), son of Dadra, a businessman; and Kethavath Vasram (45), son of Limbya, also a businessman. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sabavath Ashok, sustained major injuries in the accident and was shifted to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad, according to police. Further details are awaited.

Man killed in Pune hit-and-run

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Pune, a 48-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler during his morning walk in the Pashan area of Pune on Saturday morning.

According to the Pune City Police, the incident occurred around 7:00 AM on DRDO Road, opposite the Hanuman Temple near Necklace Garden in Pashan. The deceased has been identified as Virendra Raghavendra Prasad Dwivedi (48), a resident of Gulmohar Plaza, Vivekanand Society, Pashan, originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that Dwivedi was out for his routine walk when an unidentified driver operating a four-wheeler struck him from behind. The driver was allegedly driving rashly, negligently, and at a high speed, completely disregarding traffic safety norms. The severe impact caused critical injuries to the victim, ultimately leading to his death.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the Chatuhshrungi Police, under the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate, registered a case. The charges have been invoked under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184, 177, and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (ANI)