Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah alleges a 2-year-old boy from a backward community was killed by upper caste men in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. The attack reportedly occurred at a temple fair after the family refused to pay a Rs 100 entry fee.

MP Alleges Caste-Based Killing of Toddler

Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah on Thursday alleged that a two-year-old boy was killed by upper caste individuals during a temple fair in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for the bereaved family members.

Addressing the mediapersons, Krishnaiah said the incident occurred on February 18 during the annual Mallanna Swamy temple fair in Kummera village. He said that the family of the deceased child belongs to the backward Chakali community and was allegedly assaulted after refusing to pay a Rs 100 entry fee to enter the temple premises. "The two-year-old boy was killed by upper caste individuals at the Mallanna Swamy temple fair in Nagarkurnool district. The family was attacked when they refused to pay Rs 100 as an entry fee. The child, who was with his parents, sustained injuries during the altercation and died two days later," Krishnaiah alleged.

Demands for Compensation and Justice

He further demanded strict action against the accused and sought financial assistance and rehabilitation measures for the victim's family. "The state government must immediately provide Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job to one of the family members. Those responsible must be arrested and punished," he said.

Krishnaiah termed the incident as an act of caste-based violence and said such incidents were unacceptable in a democratic society. He urged the authorities to ensure justice and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

BC Leaders Call for Protest

Meanwhile, several BC (Backwards Classes) leaders have called for a protest at the Nagarkurnool District Collector's office on Thursday, demanding justice for the family and swift action against those allegedly involved in the assault.