    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drive in a Jeep Wrangler | See Photos

    Tejashwi  Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader acknowledging his ally in his post on x.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra is expected to head to Uttar Pradesh later today after reaching its conclusion in Bihar. Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader acknowledging his ally in his post on X.

    Additionally, Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will share the platform at a public gathering in Kaimur in Dhaneychha, located in the Durgawati district of Kaimur.

    Since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abandoned his links with the INDIA alliance, this would be the first time the RJD leader appears on the same stage as Gandhi in Bihar. The Yatra will enter Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, around 4 p.m. later in the day. With a two-day break on February 22 and 23, it will remain in UP until the evening of February 25.

    Earlier on Thursday, Yatra reached Bihar's Aurangabad, where Mr Gandhi came out in praise of the Supreme Court over its verdict striking down electoral bonds, promising to conduct a financial survey across the country if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, will accompany Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it reaches Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. Once the yatra crosses across from Bihar into Uttar Pradesh, she will meet up with her brother in Chandauli.

    The 6,700-kilometer East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra passes through 15 states with the goal of promoting "nyay" (justice) and encountering regular people along the journey.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
