BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal has accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of being 'anti-reservation' and 'anti-backward classes,' arguing that reservations for SC, ST, and EBCs in the Panchayati Raj system were only implemented under the Nitish Kumar government.

Jaiswal Accuses Tejashwi of Being 'Anti-Reservation'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav of being "anti-reservation, anti-backward classes". Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal argued that political minorities, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, along with Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), didn't receive reservations in the Panchayati Raj system under the previous Lalu Prasad Yadav government, but received the same when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to power.

"Tejashwi Yadav is anti-reservation. He is anti-backward classes. This is why, as long as Lalu Yadav was in power, neither the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, nor the Extremely Backward Classes received reservations in the Panchayati Raj system. When Nitish Kumar came to power, everyone, from Mukhiya to District Council members, received reservations," Jaiswal said. He further alleged that Tejaswi had earlier questioned the constitutional status being given to backward classes. "Reservations are implemented in this country according to Supreme Court rules, and Nitish Kumar recommended it. Today, everyone wants proportional representation and participation. If backward classes were receiving constitutional status, why did he oppose it? Why did Tejashwi Yadav oppose Babasaheb Ambedkar whenever there was a discussion about the constitution and reservations?" Jaiswal said.

Context of Reservation Debate in Bihar

His remarks come after Tejashwi Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "snatching away" the 65 per cent reservation quota from Bihar. Earlier, the Bihar government decided to increase the reservation cap from 50 per cent to 65 per cent after conducting a statewide caste survey. However, the decision was struck down by the Patna High Court, labelling it as "unconstitutional". Later, the Bihar government appealed against the Patna HC decision last year.

Bihar Assembly Elections Second Phase

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11. These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats. The results for the legislative assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)