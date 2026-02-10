JJD President Tej Pratap Yadav announced Rs 11 lakh financial aid to actor Rajpal Yadav's family after he was jailed in a cheque dishonour case. Actor Sonu Sood also offered him a role in his new film. Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail on Feb 5.

National President of Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced financial assistance of Rs 11 Lakh to the family of Rajpal Yadav, after the actor surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him. JJD President said he learnt about the actor and comedian's condition from his brother, Rao Inderjit Yadav's post. He expressed solidarity with the actor's family on behalf of his party and assured them of financial assistance on "humanitarian grounds."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, "I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family."

Support from Sonu Sood

Earlier today, actor Sonu Sood also announced financial support to Rajpal Yadav by offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film. Taking to his X handle, Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Court Mandates Surrender

The financial support comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held. The order came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

The senior lawyer appearing for the actor submitted that Yadav was ready to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues. However, the Court declined to grant any relief, observing that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. Justice Sharma stated that since the actor had failed to comply with the surrender order, he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities.

Following the Court's observation, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court clarified that, after Yadav surrenders, he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law. (ANI)