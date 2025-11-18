Tej Pratap Yadav slammed rivals as 'Jaichands' for 'mistreating' his sister Rohini Acharya. This comes after she alleged abuse by family members, including Tejashwi Yadav, and quit politics following the RJD's poll defeat in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Warns 'Jaichands' Over Sister's 'Insult'

Condemning the alleged "mistreatment" and "abuse" on his sister Rohini Acharya within the family, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav launched a scathing attack on political rivals indirectly naming them as "Jaichand", warning that the "traitors would surely have to pay the price for this misconduct".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The JJD leader alleged that his sister, Rohini Acharya, was "insulted" and asserted that he "would not tolerate any insult to his sister under any circumstances".

Sharing the X post, Tej Pratap said his party would not remain silent over what he described as "misconduct" towards his sister. "We will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances; the traitors will surely have to pay the price for this misconduct!" he wrote. हम किसी भी हालत में अपनी बहन का अपमान बर्दास्त नहीं करेंगे, जयचंदो को इस दुर्व्यवहार का परिणाम जरूर चुकाना पड़ेगा!#जयचंद pic.twitter.com/MPVzBGv1kS — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 17, 2025

He also shared a poster on X stating, "The mistreatment meted out to our Rohini Didi by the Jaichands has shaken our hearts to the core."

The JJD chief, who was expelled from the RJD a few months back, further said that while he had chosen to stay silent on personal attacks directed at him, the alleged insult to Rohini was "unbearable under any circumstances." "I tolerated what happened to me, but the insult that happened to my sister is unbearable under any circumstances," the poster further read.

Issuing a stern warning to his political rivals without naming the individuals or parties he was referring to, he added, "Listen, Jaichand, if you attack the family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you."

Rohini Acharya Alleges Family Feud, Abuse

Tej Pratap Yadav's remarks come amid Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who on Sunday recounted the events that took place during the family feud following Mahagathbandhan's crushing defeat in the Bihar elections. She also emphasised that she has the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi.

On Saturday, after announcing her decision to "quit politics", Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, have "thrown" her out of the family. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

Emotional Post Details Humiliation

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. "Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she wrote.

Political Fallout in Bihar

Rohini Acharya's decision to leave politics has created a stir in Bihar's political circles, following the Rashtriya Janata Dal's poor showing in the recent assembly elections, where the party won only 25 seats out of over 140 contested in the 243-member house.

However, Acharya's decision has drawn criticism from several NDA, AIMIM, and JD(U) leaders, who have held mainly Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides responsible for the worsening situation.

This development has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party. (ANI)