Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning

    Ghatkesar police have arrested four individuals, including three IT professionals, for killing their colleague during a birthday party at a farmhouse.

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    In a tragic twist of fate, a seemingly vibrant birthday celebration spiraled into a nightmare on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. Ghatkesar police have arrested four individuals, including three IT professionals, for killing their colleague during a birthday party at a farmhouse. The harrowing incident occurred on Tuesday.

    According to police reports, the victim, Gajambikal Ajay Teja, a 24-year-old IT specialist, was pushed into the farmhouse's pool by the primary suspects, Ranjith Reddy and Sai Kumar. The accused, who were very well aware that Teja couldn't swim, tried to pass it off as accidental drowning. 

    Also read: Mumbai techie cautions against 'hustle culture' after he ends up in hospital, blames poor lifestyle. See pic

    Preliminary probe reveals that Reddy and Kumar had professional grievances against Teja, which likely fueled their intentions to kill him. Srikanth, the manager of the IT firm, has also been taken into custody for violating excise regulations by serving liquor without the requisite permit. The rules stipulate that any private gathering involving more than six bottles of alcohol must obtain formal approval, a regulation blatantly disregarded by the party’s organizers.

    Furthermore, Venkatesh, the owner of the farmhouse, faces charges for neglecting to implement essential safety measures around the pool, adding another layer of negligence to this tragic saga.

    A police officer recounted the grim sequence of events, "Srikanth planned the party for his employees to celebrate his birthday and reward his team for the successful completion of a project. The party was planned for Sept 1, and he informed everybody – men and women staff – about it on Aug 3 through a WhatsApp group."

    Around 12:30 am on Monday, Ranjith and Sai took Teja outside, pushed him into the pool, and then rejoined the party.

    "About an hour later, people noticed Teja was missing and started to look for him. They found him unconscious inside the pool. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," police said.

    Initially classified as a suspicious death, the case's nature swiftly shifted to murder following a thorough police investigation.

    The accused, during their interrogation, admitted to their heinous act, revealing that their office-related disputes served as the catalyst for the crime.

    “They had professional disagreements over trivial matters and exploited the party setting to execute their plans,” stated S. Saidulu, the station house officer for Ghatkesar, according to a report by the Times of India.

    All four suspects are currently held in 14-day judicial remand as the investigation continues.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar anr

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar

    Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

    Rs 22,000 crore scam EXPOSED! Assam Police busts online stock market fraud; CM Himanta Biswa issues warning gcw

    Rs 22,000 crore scam EXPOSED! Assam Police busts online stock market fraud; CM Himanta Biswa issues warning

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals scr

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon