Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Shrikrishna Devarayalu placed a firm spotlight on the need to revive parliamentary productivity while pushing for detailed debates on key issues affecting Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting held ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Speaking after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the TDP MP said that his party had urged the government and the opposition to ensure that "not a single day goes to waste" and that all business listed is completed. He welcomed the decision to convene the Business Advisory Committee one day before the session begins, calling it "a step in the right direction" to improve efficiency in the House.

TDP's Agenda for Parliament

Listing the issues the party plans to raise, Deverayalu said the TDP will push for a discussion on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), noting that reforms in the GST Council had been "largely successful." Citing projections for Mumbai's GDP growth pegged at 8 to 8.2 per cent, he said the House must discuss how such momentum can be sustained nationally in the coming years.

Another key issue highlighted was the Krishna River water distribution, an ongoing concern for Andhra Pradesh. Deverayalu said the state continued to face acute challenges in irrigation and drinking water and sought a comprehensive debate in Parliament to address these problems.

The TDP MP also flagged the Jagananna scheme, stating that between 2019 and 2024, the previous government had an allocation of Rs 22,000-23,000 crore but utilised barely Rs 2,000 crore, and even that amount, he alleged, was diverted. He said the TDP wants clarity on the scheme's future roadmap and the benefits Andhra Pradesh can expect once corrective measures are taken.

Focus on Farmer Distress

Deverayalu underlined the distress across multiple farm sectors, including maize, cotton, mango, and aquaculture. He said that cotton farmers are facing persistent issues with the Cotton Corporation of India, maize and mango growers are struggling with MSP-linked concerns, and the aqua industry is grappling with the fallout of certain US directives. He urged that Parliament hold detailed discussions so that "the farming community receives justice."

Push for Election Transparency

On the SIR issue, the TDP MP said the party welcomed the steps being taken and wanted them implemented in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. He also called for early training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure elections are conducted transparently.

Voter Authentication Proposal

Devarayalu said the party had made one key suggestion to the Election Commission: strengthening voter authentication. While acknowledging directives against linking Aadhaar with voter ID, he proposed the creation of a separate voter-specific biometric database, similar to fingerprint and iris-based security features, to ensure every voter card is fully authenticated.

"Overall, we welcome the measures being taken. Our aim is to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections," he said. (ANI)