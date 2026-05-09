Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat alleged that AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel is the 'main culprit' in the TCS Nashik case. He claimed Jaleel and other party members sheltered accused Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for over a month.

Shirsat Alleges AIMIM, Imtiaz Jaleel's Involvement

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday alleged that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel sheltered accused Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was the "main culprit" in the case.

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Speaking to ANI here, Shirsat alleged that Khan had been hiding in his constituency for over a month with the support of AIMIM functionaries. "Nida Khan was kept in hiding in my constituency, Sambhajinagar, for 43 days. A corporator of AIMIM has helped her hide. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. The accused is just a pawn. Many big figures are behind this racket. Imtiaz Jaleel is also involved in this," Shirsat said.

He further alleged that Jaleel had facilitated Khan's stay in Sambhajinagar along with members of her family. "Imtiaz Jaleel supported this girl and brought her from Nashik to Sambhajinagar, and she and four other members of her family were staying at his corporator's home. Imtiaz Jaleel is the main culprit. There could be other people up the chain than Imtiaz Jaleel, too," the minister added.

SIT Probe Demanded

Shirsat also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter comprehensively. "AIMIM party could be a pawn too. Someone could be behind them as well. The police are going to bring all these things to light during their investigation. I demand, and that's why I have asked the CM as well, that an SIT should be formed, and this should be investigated, and arrest Imtiaz and his partner. When he is in police custody, he will spill all the other names," he said.

Investigation Progress: Key Accused Arrested

Earlier on Friday, Nashik Police took one of the key accused in the case, Nida Khan, into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She is accused in cases related to alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. A local court had earlier dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea, while the prosecution opposed relief, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

So far, five accused have been arrested, and a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier termed the Nashik TCS incident a "very serious matter" and said the government was probing all angles linked to the case. (ANI)