In the TCS Nashik case, prosecutors allege accused Nida Khan attempted to influence a colleague’s religious beliefs by encouraging Islamic practices. The investigation has expanded to probe possible links to Malegaon and a job offer in Malaysia. Khan’s lawyer denies forced conversion, stating religious discussions were voluntary.

The controversial Tata Consultancy Services case in Nashik has taken a fresh turn after prosecutors told a local court that key accused Nida Khan allegedly played a deeper role in attempts to influence a colleague’s religious beliefs, with investigators now examining possible links to Malegaon and even Malaysia. The new claims surfaced during a hearing on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, where the Special Investigation Team presented additional details gathered during the expanding probe.

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Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Mishra told the court that investigators found evidence suggesting Khan tried to persuade one of the complainants to embrace Islamic practices. According to the prosecution, the woman was allegedly given a burqa, introduced to religious customs, and encouraged to follow prayer rituals. Mishra said the accused also arranged for religious learning applications to be installed on the complainant’s phone and shared online content related to Islamic teachings.

The prosecution further alleged that Khan would take the complainant to her residence and explain how to wear a hijab and burqa properly while also teaching her how to offer namaz. Investigators reportedly told the court there were discussions about changing the complainant’s name to “Hania” as part of a broader effort to reshape her identity. Police also claimed digital evidence recovered from mobile devices included social media reels and videos intended to reinforce the alleged influence campaign.

Also Read: Religious conversion at TCS: Court hears bail plea of accused Nida Khan

One of the more startling claims made in court involved an alleged overseas job opportunity. Prosecutors said the complainant was told she could be sent to Malaysia for work, and authorities are now trying to determine whether that promise was connected to the larger allegations being examined in the case. Investigators also claimed some personal documents belonging to the complainant may have been taken and were meant to be passed to contacts in Malegaon.

Khan’s lawyer strongly denied the allegations and argued that the case was being misrepresented in public. Her defence told the court that the FIR does not specifically mention forced conversion and maintained that no law in Maharashtra prohibits a person from discussing religion voluntarily. The defence has sought protection from arrest, while police insist custodial interrogation remains necessary because Khan has not been fully cooperating with investigators.

TCS has already suspended employees linked to the case and said it follows a zero-tolerance policy toward workplace misconduct. The company has launched its own internal inquiry as police continue to investigate multiple complaints tied to harassment and religious coercion allegations at its Nashik office.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: ‘Intoxicating’ Sheer Khurma, Face ID Hurdle Add Twist to Expanding Probe