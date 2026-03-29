BJP's Tarun Chugh highlights PM Modi's assurance of no fuel shortage in India. He attacks Congress for creating 'artificial fear' and criticises the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging a rise in crime under the Bhagwant Mann government.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday launched sharp political attacks against the opposition parties while interacting with journalists as he listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio program, "Mann Ki Baat," from his office in Amritsar.

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PM Reassures on Fuel Supply

Tarun Chugh stated that, keeping in mind the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, the Prime Minister utilised his address to reassure the citizens that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in India. He explained that supplies are continuously arriving via shipments, and therefore, there is no need for the public to harbour any anxiety whatsoever.

'Artificial Fear' Being Created: Chugh on Opposition

Taking aim at the Congress party and specifically Rahul Gandhi, he alleged that an atmosphere of fear is being deliberately manufactured within the country. Chugh asserted that attempts are being made to mislead the public by generating "artificial fear," and that a conspiracy to weaken India is being hatched at the behest of foreign powers.

Chugh Slams Punjab's Law and Order

Turning his attention to Punjab politics, he raised serious questions regarding the law and order situation under the government led by Bhagwant Mann. Chugh claimed that gangster-related activities, extortion, and general crime are on the rise daily in Punjab, forcing the populace to live in a climate of fear.

He noted that, in certain instances, allegations of extortion have even been levelled against government ministers, a matter of extreme gravity. He further alleged that the police often appear reluctant to take action, thereby casting doubts on the government's overall functioning.

Continuing his remarks, Chugh stated that reports have surfaced regarding the exchange of money for government posts, suggesting that Punjab has effectively been put "up for sale." He concluded that this situation clearly indicates a progressive weakening of the administrative machinery within the state.

(ANI)