Rapper MC Stan surprised audiences and fellow panelists by lighting a cigarette mid-show during an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 on October 25. The incident, captured in a circulating video, drew immediate reactions from Raina and other guests Tanmay Bhat.

October 25! That's when rapper MC Stan sparked a major row. He lit a cigarette mid-show during Samay Raina's much-watched India's Got Latent Season 2. A now-viral video captured the shocking act. The host and fellow panelists reacted instantly. This incident quickly hit social media, getting everyone talking.

Samay Raina's YouTube channel aired the episode. It featured comedians Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli, and Arpit Bala. This season brings Raina back to his popular, often controversial online talk show. The last one sparked huge discussion with its candid celebrity interviews.

The Platform: India's Got Latent Season 2

Understanding this controversy requires looking at 'India's Got Latent Season 2 itself. Samay Raina's show is known for its raw, unscripted content. It often pushes boundaries. This draws a huge online audience. Season 2 returned with big hopes: candid chats, spontaneous moments. The YouTube broadcast, live or near-live, means such events are instantly verifiable. They're public. This helps them go viral fast.

Mid-Show Moment Sparks Reaction

MC Stan pulled out a cigarette. He lit it. The now-viral video clearly shows him doing this in a key moment of the episode. This bold move, during the October 25 premiere—live or pre-recorded—visibly startled Samay Raina. The viral clip captures Raina's immediate surprise. He made disbelieving comments. Still, other panelists like Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli, and Arpit Bala laughed and reacted.

Samay then bursts out laughing and adds, "Sutta leke aaya hai. Ye kya aap tapri pe baithe hai koi?"

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His action instantly became a main topic of debate among viewers. The official episode's high-quality video gave clear evidence. This made it spread fast. Users shared and reshared clips of this exact moment everywhere. Online commentators dissected it frame-by-frame across social media.