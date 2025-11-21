Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the annual Tana Riri Mahotsav in Vadnagar on November 22. Vocalist Kalapini Komkali is set to receive the Tana Riri Sangeet Samman Award at the two-day festival of classical and folk music.

Tana Riri Mahotsav is celebrated every year in Vadnagar, Mehsana. This year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the festival on November 22, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

As per a release, the Tana Riri Sangeet Samman Award will be presented to Sushri Kalapini Komkali, a renowned Indian classical vocalist. Classical singing, instrumental performances and folk music programmes will be held during the two-day event from November 22 to 23.

On the second day, Pravin Mali, Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Road Transport, Government of Gujarat, will be the chief guest of the event.

Festival's Inception and Purpose

To preserve & nurture the historic musical tradition of Vadnagar, Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister & current Prime Minister, initiated Tana Riri Mahotsav in 2003 and Tana Riri Sangeet Samman Award in 2010. The festival is held in the fond memory of the legendary musical sisters Tana & Riri. The mahotsav is organised by the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy, under the Department of Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities, a release stated.

Two-Day Performance Lineup

On the first day of the programme, at 6:30 in the evening, Sushri Kalapini Komkali will present classical singing, followed by a classical music performance by Niladri Kumar, a folk music presentation by Sushri Ishani Dave.

On the second day, Dr Subhadra Desai will present classical singing, Ninad Adhikari and his team will perform classical music and Parth Oza and his team will present folk music.

The Legend of Tana and Riri

Tana and Riri, the daughters of Sharmishtha (granddaughter of the revered poet and a Krishna devotee, Narsinh Maheta), are remembered for their remarkable contribution to Gujarat's musical tradition. When a legendary singer, Tansen, sang Raag Deepak and suffered through intense burning, sisters, Tana & Riri, soothed it by singing Raag Malhar. However, to uphold the dignity of their extraordinary art, Tana & Riri sacrificed themselves. In their memory, and to preserve, nurture and celebrate their legacy, Tana Riri Shastriya Sangeet Mahotsav has been held annually since 2003 at the Tana Riri Samadhi Sthal in Vadnagar, a release said. (ANI)