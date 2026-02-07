Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the state's Interim Budget on February 17. He also slammed the Union Budget 2026 as a 'great disappointment' for ignoring the state's key demands for growth and development.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, is all set to table the State Interim Budget on February 17.

On that day, the Interim Financial Statement for the year 2026-27 will be presented in the Assembly by the Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change. On February 20, the Vote-On-Account (Interim) Demands for Grants for 2026-27 and the Supplementary Demands for Grants for additional expenditure for 2025-26, under Assembly Rule 189, will be presented in the Legislative Assembly.

TN Minister Slams Union Budget

Earlier, on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget 2026 has greatly disappointed the people of the state, saying there has been "no clear announcement for key sectors".

Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Thennarasu took to social media to state, "The long-standing and legitimate demands consistently raised by the Tamil people have once again been ignored."

Union Budget Allocations for Tamil Nadu

The Union Budget 2026, tabled on Sunday (February 1, 2026), is the ninth consecutive budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. In her budget speech, Sitharaman proposed that the Centre would support Tamil Nadu in setting up a dedicated rare-earth minerals corridor. The corridors will also be set up in three other states: Odisha, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman also announced seven high-speed railway corridors in India, which it described as "growth connectors" to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems. Of these, two are in Tamil Nadu - the Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Bengaluru corridors. (ANI)