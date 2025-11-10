A woman in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, allegedly killed her five-month-old infant, considering the child an 'obstacle' to her same-sex relationship. She and her partner were arrested after her husband discovered WhatsApp chats confessing to the crime.

Mother Allegedly Kills Infant Over Same-Sex Relationship

In aincident near Hosur, a woman allegedly killed her five-month-old infant, reportedly viewing the child as an "obstacle" to her same-sex relationship. The accused, Bharathi, wife of Suresh from Chinnatti village near Hosur, had given birth to her third male child five months ago. Police investigations revealed that Bharathi was in a same-sex relationship with her unmarried neighbour, Sumithra. According to police reports, Sumithra had urged Bharathi to get rid of the child so they could spend time together without interference.

On November 4, Bharathi allegedly smothered her infant to death. Later, she pretended that the baby had died of natural causes while breastfeeding. Believing her story, relatives buried the child.

Husband's Discovery Leads to Arrests

However, when Suresh later discovered WhatsApp chats in which Bharathi confessed to the murder, he complained to the Kelamangalam Police Station. Following this, both Bharathi and Sumithra were arrested.

Body Exhumed for Investigation

On Saturday, in the presence of Denkanikottai Tahsildar Ganga, a medical team exhumed the body of the infant for post-mortem examination to gather further evidence in the case. (ANI)