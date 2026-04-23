TN Minister TRB Rajaa and CM MK Stalin expressed confidence that 'Tamil Nadu will win' as voting began for 234 Assembly seats. Rajaa highlighted a surge in women voters, attributing it to schemes by the Dravidian leader Stalin.

'Tamil Nadu Will Win This Battle Against Delhi': TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday cast his vote along with his family at the Panchayat Union Middle School in his native village, Thalikottai, Mannargudi Assembly constituency. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations across Tamil Nadu as Assembly elections are underway. Speaking after voting, Rajaa said,"In this battle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Tamil Nadu will certainly win. Compared to the 2024 elections, there is a greater surge of participation among women in this election, owing to the schemes introduced by Dravidian leader Stalin."

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According to approximate voter turnout figures till 9 am, Tamil Nadu recorded 17.69 per cent polling, while West Bengal registered 18.76 per cent in Phase 1 of voting.

CM Stalin Echoes Confidence After Casting Vote

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same. "Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said. Along with CM, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

Polling Underway for 234 Assembly Seats

Meanwhile, Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Key Contestants and Political Landscape

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.