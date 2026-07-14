DHCBA President N Hariharan personally appealed to lawyers to abstain from work at the Delhi High Court. The protest is against a proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts, which the Bar says will harm their livelihood.

Bar President Appeals for Support

Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) President and Senior Advocate N Hariharan on Tuesday personally appealed to lawyers to honour the Bar's call for abstention from work and refrain from appearing before the Delhi High Court in protest against the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts.

Protest Over Pecuniary Jurisdiction Change

The DHCBA has called for the suspension of judicial work after the Delhi High Court's Full Court recommended increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore. According to the Bar Association, the proposal would substantially reduce the High Court's original civil jurisdiction and adversely affect the practice and livelihood of a large number of advocates.

Direct Appeal in Courtrooms

Despite the call for abstention, some advocates appeared before different benches of the High Court on Tuesday. Hariharan visited courtrooms and urged them to support the protest.

Addressing lawyers appearing through video conferencing before one of the benches, Hariharan said the proposed change could have wider implications. "You think it will not come on the criminal side also? It will come on the criminal side also. For God's sake, when we stand on a cause, please be with us. I request all my members. I cannot stop the proceedings of the Court, but I can request you to support us," he said.

The bench observed that it was not insisting on any lawyer arguing the matters listed before it.

Hariharan later appeared before another bench and made a similar appeal, requesting lawyers to support the Bar for a day. "Please adhere to it. It is just one day. I know you have the enthusiasm of coming to court, but please cooperate with the Bar. You are the members whom others look up to," he said.

When one advocate informed the Court that he had appeared only to seek an adjournment, Hariharan thanked him and said, "I am so grateful to each and every one of you. I need your support. I cannot carry this forward without your support."

Bar Association's Formal Resolution

The DHCBA had, through a resolution passed on July 13, called upon its members to abstain from judicial work on July 14, stating that the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts would have far-reaching consequences for the High Court's original side and the legal profession. (ANI)