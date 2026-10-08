A 28-year-old woman in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, set herself and her two young sons on fire after being publicly slapped by her intoxicated husband at a temple festival. While the mother died at the scene, her two children later succumbed to their severe burn injuries at the hospital.

A 28-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi set her two young sons on fire before dying by self-immolation after her husband allegedly slapped and humiliated her in public, police said. The two children also died in the incident. Mariammal accompanied her kids Kabineswaran, 6, and Rabineswaran, 4, to a local temple for a traditional dance event, as reported by the police.

While she was at the event, her husband, Kalipandi, arrived at the venue in an inebriated state. Officials stated that an argument broke out, during which Kalipandi allegedly slapped Mariyammal publicly in front of the crowd. After the incident, Mariammal took her two children and went back home. She allegedly closed the doors, burnt her boys alive, doused herself in paraffin and then lit herself on fire, according to the police.

Mariammal died at the spot, while her two sons, who sustained severe burns, were initially taken to Tenkasi Govt Hospital, and later shifted to Palayamkottai GH for advanced treatment. However, both children succumbed to their injuries one after another on Tuesday. Bodies were sent to the govt hospital for postmortem examination.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the scene, but Mariyammal and both her children had already tragically lost their lives.

Police Probe Underway

Police revealed that Kalipandi was a habitual drinker and was heavily intoxicated during the temple festival. The Sivagiri police have registered a case and are investigating the full sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

Kalipandi is currently being interrogated by the police to determine all circumstances surrounding the incident.