Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Thoothukudi district on March 12, warning of heavy rainfall.

ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Thoothukudi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thoothukudi district on March 11 and 12, warning of heavy rainfall in the region. The unseasonal rains have severely affected salt production, which resumed in the surrounding areas of Thoothukudi city only a few days ago. Continuous rainfall over the past two days has completely halted operations, impacting local producers.

With heavy rains expected, fishing boats remain docked as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has also predicted light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in several districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal.

Authorities have further cautioned about waterlogging in some areas and slippery roads in others. Due to rainfall, traffic may also be affected in several places.

Meanwhile, Fishermen are advised not to venture into affected areas, according to IMD. The squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over along and off the south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep, Maldives areas, over the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, and along and off the Sri Lanka coast.

According to the IMD, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience thunderstorms today, while Assam and Meghalaya will witness similar weather conditions from March 12 to 15. Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to be affected from March 12 to 16.

In New Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with mist likely in the morning and strong surface winds throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 32 and 34°C, while the minimum temperature may range between 16-18°C.

According to IMD, the predominant surface wind will be from the northwest direction with speeds of 12-14 kmph in the morning. Wind speed will increase to 16-18 kmph in the afternoon before gradually decreasing to below 10 kmph during the evening and night.

